On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, look back at the themes from this season's discussions on belonging and civic muscle in action.

Margaret and Samantha revisit moments from some of this year's conversations that emphasize how people connect, build trust, find their voices, and work together to shape their communities, and the lessons learned by the people across the Lehigh Valley in working to accomplish something bigger together.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/16/26)

