Belonging in Faith-Based Communities with Ripple Church | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Pastors Maritza Torres-Dollich, Charlene Smalls, Angela Moyer Walter, and Danilo Sanchez of Ripple Church in Allentown to explore how faith-based communities help build neighborhood-wide community.

The group explores how ministry can help people show up for each other and the inclusion they hope every person feels when they enter the church, as well as the role of places of worship as anchors in communities facing complex challenges.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/18/26)

