WDIY Headlines
The Well-Being Report

Getting Everyone Involved with Dr. Bobby Milstein | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published January 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Dr. Bobby Milstein of the Rippel Foundation about the importance of getting everyone involved in building a stronger, healthier community.

They explore how one person feeling excluded can hurt an entire community, and why it's so vital to play a role in the place you live, especially in the years following the Covid pandemic.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/19/26)

The Well-Being Report Dr. Bobby MilsteinRippel Foundationcommunity development
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
