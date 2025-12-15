"Better Ways to Thrive Together" with Dr. Bobby Milstein | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Dr. Bobby Milstein of the Rippel Foundation to talk about belonging and civic muscle as the vital condition of health that ties every condition together.

The group talks about the importance of supporting and encouraging every member of the community to take part in its transformation, and look at some examples nationally and locally of people doing work to improve overall health and well-being.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

