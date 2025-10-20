Opening Doors to Learning with Kerri Green and Lisa Liddington | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Lisa Liddington, Chief Operating Officer at LVH - Hecktown Oaks, and Kerri Green, Education Director at LVHN. They talk about the network's Healthcare Futures Program, which introduces students to careers in healthcare.

They discuss the value of opening doors for youth to pursue lifelong learning. Kerri and Lisa share some of the impacts they've seen on students, and LVHN's broader educational and workforce development goals.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/20/25)

