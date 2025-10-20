© 2025
WDIY Headlines
The Well-Being Report

Opening Doors to Learning with Kerri Green and Lisa Liddington | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Lisa Liddington, Chief Operating Officer at LVH - Hecktown Oaks, and Kerri Green, Education Director at LVHN. They talk about the network's Healthcare Futures Program, which introduces students to careers in healthcare.

They discuss the value of opening doors for youth to pursue lifelong learning. Kerri and Lisa share some of the impacts they've seen on students, and LVHN's broader educational and workforce development goals.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/20/25)

Tags
The Well-Being Report Lisa LiddingtonKerri GreenLVHNEducationworkforce development
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
