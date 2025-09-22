Starting Lifelong Learning Early with Kait Kelly | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Kait Kelly, Assistant Director for Community Initiatives at Community Services for Children (CSC). Kait talks about the experience of overseeing the Uplift After School Program in Allentown's Franklin Park neighborhood to provide a safe space for youth to connect, do arts and crafts, and get homework help.

They discuss why lifelong learning is vital and why it's best to begin the process during the first five years of life, as well as the biggest wins they've seen in Franklin Park so far.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

