Perspectives on Meaningful Work and Wealth | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, listen to multiple perspectives on what community health means and the local drivers that impact it.

Featured on this episode are:



Trevor Tormann - Senior Planner for the City of Allentown

Anna Clancy - Student Services Specialist at The Century Promise

Lisa Liddington - Vice President of Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street and Program Director of School-Based Health Services

Sherri Binder - Executive Director of Ripple Community, Inc.

Darian Colbert - Executive Director of Cohesion Network

Yolanda Colbert - Director of Operations at Cohesion Network

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/18/25)

