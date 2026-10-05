How Hot Is Thai Hot? with Paul Rojrattana | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Chef Paul Rojrattana of La Kang Noodle Bar in Hellertown and Bell Thai Kitchen in Bath. Paul shares his journey from ESL student to trailblaizing chef, and how his career was sparked by a chance opportunity to translate for a visiting Thai chef.

Paul breaks down what makes Thai cuisine unique, the challenges of sourcing authentic ingredients, and the stories behind the Noodle Bar's standout dishes. He also demystifies the "mild to Thai hot" spice scale and shares his pride in being a trend setter.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/5/26)

