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The Inside Dish

How Hot Is Thai Hot? with Paul Rojrattana | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published October 5, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Chef Paul Rojrattana of La Kang Noodle Bar in Hellertown and Bell Thai Kitchen in Bath. Paul shares his journey from ESL student to trailblaizing chef, and how his career was sparked by a chance opportunity to translate for a visiting Thai chef.

Paul breaks down what makes Thai cuisine unique, the challenges of sourcing authentic ingredients, and the stories behind the Noodle Bar's standout dishes. He also demystifies the "mild to Thai hot" spice scale and shares his pride in being a trend setter.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/5/26)

Tags
The Inside Dish Paul RojrattanaLa Kang Noodle BarBell Thai KitchenHellertownBathThai cuisineculture
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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