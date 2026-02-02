© 2026
The Inside Dish

"You're Transported to an Italian Village" with Nancy Kantz and Stephanie Hamory | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:46 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Nancy Kantz, Sommelier, and Stephanie Hamory, Regional Events Sales Manager, with Folino Estate Winery outside of Kutztown. They discuss the winery and restaurant's authentic Italian menu offerings.

Nancy and Stephanie share the history of Folino Estate, how they create the wines with grapes grown on their 14 acres of land and elsewhere, and how their location makes visitors feel like they're actually in Italy.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/2/26)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
