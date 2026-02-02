"We Suffer from Ignoring Fermented Food" with Laura Valasakos | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott explores the world of kombucha with Laura Valasakos, owner of High Point Kombucha. Laura explains how fermented food and beverages can contribute to our health.

Laura tells the story of how she found her way to kombucha, and how she overcame her initial dislike of it. She talks about what her equipment set-up looks like and how brewing kombucha is different than brewing other beverages.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/2/26)