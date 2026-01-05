© 2026
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

A Meal Surrounded by History with Brett Biggs | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST

On this episode, Shane McGee welcomes Brett Biggs of the historic Sun Inn, to explore the efforts to preserve the downtown Bethlehem building's rich history while creating a casual, one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Brett shares what it takes to create a great restaurant atmosphere in a building that's older than the United States, some of the top food and drink items on the menu, and what visitors can expect.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/5/26)

Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
