WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

A Charming Historical Experience with Rick Graessel | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Rick Graessel of the Green House Tea Room, a classy afternoon tea experience in one of South Bethlehem's historic homes. Rick shares the story behind the business and the vision he's seeking to bring to life.

Rick also gives a glimpse at the teas and food offered on the menu, much of which is provided by local businesses or prepared each day, and talks about his mission to foster community.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/1/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish Rick GraesselGreen House Tea RoomBethlehemHistory
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
