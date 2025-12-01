A Charming Historical Experience with Rick Graessel | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Rick Graessel of the Green House Tea Room, a classy afternoon tea experience in one of South Bethlehem's historic homes. Rick shares the story behind the business and the vision he's seeking to bring to life.

Rick also gives a glimpse at the teas and food offered on the menu, much of which is provided by local businesses or prepared each day, and talks about his mission to foster community.

