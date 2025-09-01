© 2025
Farm to Flavors with Wandy Bush | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published September 1, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Wandy Bush, owner of Dragonfly Hill Farm and Kitchen, a female-owned and operated farm on four acres of land. Wandy talks about the property and how it was chosen as the farm's location.

Wandy also talks about the variety of produce they grow and offer, including their special focus on garlic. She shares the story of how she got into farming and the history of the business.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/1/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish Wandy BushDragonfly Hill Farm and KitchenFarmingLehigh Valley
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
