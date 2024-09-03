"Some Things Don't Go Out of Style" with Scott Adams | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Scott Adams, Head Brewer at Illumination Brewing, to talk about the various Funk Brewing Company locations in the Lehigh Valley and the different experiences that can be found at each one. Scott talks about some of the beers, from fan favorites to seasonal offerings.

Scott also talks about the brewing process and the learning curve it took to perfect it. He shares his journey to becoming Head Brewer, and his thoughts on where craft beer is headed in the coming years.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/2/24)