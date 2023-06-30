Protecting Our Eagles: SB 709, Wildlife Rehabilitation, and Operation Game Thief | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Karen El-Chaar dedicates this episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles to protecting Pennsylvania's eagles. First, she speaks with State Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton about her recently-passed bill, SB 709, which would increase the penalties for killing bald or golden eagles.

Then Karen welcomes Travis Lau, Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Robyn Graboski, founder and Director of Centre Wildlife Care to talk about the threats posed to eagles by lead bullets and fishing weights, animal rehabilitation, and the Game Commission's "Operation Game Thief," which seeks to protect wild animals.

Then, in a web-only aftershow, Karen speaks with State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-133rd about how SB 709 could potentially move through the state House and become law.

*This aftershow was recorded prior to the June 30 budget deadline.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/29/23)