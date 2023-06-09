State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, PennEnvironment's Stephanie Wein, and the Path to Protecting Wildlife | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Karen El-Chaar welcomes State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery and Stephanie Wein, Clean Water and Conservation Advocate with PennEnvironment for a conversation about the recently-passed Pennsylvania House Resolution 87, which calls for a study and report of wildlife corridors across the state.

They talk about bipartisan statewide interest in wildlife conservation, Pennsylvania's diverse natural resources, how the study would be conducted, as well as their personal motivations for protecting the animals that call Pennsylvania home.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/8/23)