Conducting a Dental 'Mission of Mercy': Dr. Charles Incalcaterra | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles, Karen El-Chaar welcomes Charles J. Incalcaterra, DMD to discuss the upcoming Mom-n-PA dental mission event to be held at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex on June 2-3.

They talk about what services will be provided at the free dental clinic, which is returning to the Lehigh Valley for the first time since 2014, the need for volunteers, eligibility and registration, and more.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/18/23)