"It Wasn't Always Uphill" with Anisha Dhoot | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:28 PM EST

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Anisha Dhoot, a 16-year-old climate innovator from Portland, Oregon, and the 2025 recipient of the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Anisha is the creator of Smart Carbon Recycling, a sustainable agriculture platform that combines a kelp-based biofertilizer and a machine learning tool that she created herself.

Anisha talks about how she discovered her interest in science and the climate crisis, her process of teaching herself many of the skills needed for her project, and what she believes young people need to know to make an impact on the world.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/5/26)

Teen Scientist Anisha DhootSmart Carbon RecyclingClimate ChangeGloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes
Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
