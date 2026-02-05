Asking, "Does Anybody Care?" with David Schmidt | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood sits down with David Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer at Mussel Polymers, to talk about their work to develop an adhesive that can be used underwater and applied in difficult scenarios.

David talks about the real world applications that the team is currently working on bringing to life, from helping the Navy fix ships to a safer nail polish. He also shares some of the skills he's gained and carried with him through his entire career.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

