Inspiring the Next Generation with Jill Forrest | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood is joined by Jill Forrest, Director of Academic Outreach at Lehigh University, to talk about the school's expansion of youth STEM programs. Jill shares more about her role and some of the planned programs for youth.

They explore the Lehigh Valley Science and Engineering Research Fair and the trends in projects being presented there, as well as the short and long-term benefits for students who participate in the annual event.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/1/26)

