WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

"The Work I Do Matters": Living and Working with MS with Alyssa Kobela | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:11 AM EST

On this episode, Abigail Wood takes over the Teen Scientist hosting duties by talking with Alyssa Kobela, Associate Principal Scientist with Merck and an MS warrior, about her everyday work and her refusal to let her multiple sclerosis diagnosis slow her down. Alyssa shares how she found her love for science, including the one moment that sparked her interest, and how she continues to find joy in bringing vital medicines to other people.

Alyssa also discusses the importance of collaboration in the field of science, and shares advice for other people facing major illnesses and young people looking to find a career in STEM.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/5/24)

Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
