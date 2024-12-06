"The Work I Do Matters": Living and Working with MS with Alyssa Kobela | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood takes over the Teen Scientist hosting duties by talking with Alyssa Kobela, Associate Principal Scientist with Merck and an MS warrior, about her everyday work and her refusal to let her multiple sclerosis diagnosis slow her down. Alyssa shares how she found her love for science, including the one moment that sparked her interest, and how she continues to find joy in bringing vital medicines to other people.

Alyssa also discusses the importance of collaboration in the field of science, and shares advice for other people facing major illnesses and young people looking to find a career in STEM.

(Original air-date: 12/5/24)