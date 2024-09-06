"The Failures Lead to the Success": Curing Multiple Sclerosis with Alanna Polyak | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Alanna Polyak, a teen from Texas who's spent four years testing a cure and prevention method for multiple sclerosis and similar neurological conditions. She talks about how she found her way into a lab to complete the study and the process of the work.

Alanna also discusses some of the challenges she faced in the study, and how her mindset of "why not try it?" kept her going. She shares some advice for young aspiring scientists, talks about her experience with the International Science and Engineering Fair, and gives a glimpse into where she looks to go as she begins her freshman year at Dartmouth.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/5/24)