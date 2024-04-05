© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

"Who's Gonna Let a 15 Year-Old Work In Their Lab?": Curing Celiac Disease with Grace Yacobe | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT

On this episode, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Grace Yacobe, a high school junior who started working to find a cure for Celiac Disease after being diagnosed with it herself. They talk about the long process of reaching the diagnosis and the frustration that came along with it, but also how Grace is trying to turn that frustration into a solution.

Grace talks about her research in a professional lab setting, the persistence it took to find a lab that would welcome her in at such a young age, and a Russian proverb she lives by: "The eyes are scared but the hands are doing."

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/4/24)

Teen Scientist Grace YacobeCeliac DiseasecurepersistenceSciencePennsylvania
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
