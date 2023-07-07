Emily Alemán's Exoplanet Explorations | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Emily Alemán, a young Puerto Rican researcher and student at Ceiba Educational Opportunities Residential Center, who is focused on studying exoplanets.

Emily talks about how her research analyzes exoplanet habitability, her creation of the TESS Habitable Exoplanet Catalog, presenting her work at science events and competitions, as well as how she advocates to raise awareness, outreach, and participation in STEM activities within the Latin community.

Emily's website for increasing STEM participation and opportunities can be found here.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/6/23)