Teen Scientist

Emily Alemán's Exoplanet Explorations | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Emily Alemán, a young Puerto Rican researcher and student at Ceiba Educational Opportunities Residential Center, who is focused on studying exoplanets.

Emily talks about how her research analyzes exoplanet habitability, her creation of the TESS Habitable Exoplanet Catalog, presenting her work at science events and competitions, as well as how she advocates to raise awareness, outreach, and participation in STEM activities within the Latin community.

Emily's website for increasing STEM participation and opportunities can be found here.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/6/23)

Teen Scientist Emily AlemánexoplanetsTESS Habitable Exoplanet CatalogresearchSTEMExplorationspacescience competitionIntel International Science & Engineering FairPuerto RicoTeen Scientist
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
