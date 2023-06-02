© 2023
Teen Scientist

'Trust the Process': Alex Ming-Hao Lee, ISEF, and Combating Type 2 Diabetes | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT

On this episode of Teen Scientist, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Alex Ming-Hao Lee, a senior at ‘Iolani School in Honolulu, Hawaii. They talk about Alex’s award-winning research work, which involved using a certain microRNA gene as a biomarker to indicate the risks of a kidney disease related to type 2 diabetes.

Alex and Rayna also discuss his personal connection to this work, why he decided to submit it to this year's International Science and Engineering Fair, how he became interested in science and transitioned that interest into active research.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/1/23)

Tags
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
