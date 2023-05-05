Stepping Into the Lab with Jason Wang: 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalist | Teen Scientist

On this episode of Teen Scientist, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Jason Wang, a senior at Brentwood High School in Tennessee and 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalist.

Jason talks about his work involving cellular and molecular biology, particularly how the Ras signaling protein affects the connections between cancer cells. He also talks about his experience conducting research at Vanderbilt University's Macara lab, his love of swimming, his reaction to being named an STS Finalist, as well as why it's never too late to get involved in the field of scientific research.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/4/23)