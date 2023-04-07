© 2023
Teen Scientist

Hypertension Research, Climate Change and a Love of Space: A Conversation with Osirumiji Ihude| Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT
Osi-Ihude.jpg

Rayna Malhotra speaks with Osirumiji Ihude, a teenage student, researcher, climate activist and space enthusiast from Zimbabwe.

They talk about his research projects, such as combating hypertension and projects to aid ocean exploration, learning how to code, serving as a climate ambassador in Zimbabwe, fighting gender-based violence in schools, and more.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/6/23)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
