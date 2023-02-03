© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TeenScientist.png
Teen Scientist

Biotechnology, Gene Therapy and Festivals: The Work of Tamas J. Laufer | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
TS-TJL.jpg

On this episode of Teen Scientist, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Tamas J. Laufer, a Hungarian student studying biochemical engineering at University College London.

They talk about his current research focused on cell and gene therapies, the future applications of biotechnology, Tamas' experience working with with the Hungarian Scientific and Innovation Olympics and founding the Outland Fesztival, his future professional plans, and more.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/2/23)

Tags
Teen Scientist Teen Scientist
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
Related Content