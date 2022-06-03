Twins, Triplets, and the Groundbreaking Work of Dr. Nancy Segal | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra brings listeners another tremendous STEM episode featuring an exclusive interview with renowned psychologist and behavioral geneticist Dr. Nancy Segal as she explains her groundbreaking work on the study of twins and triplets, and shares stories from her 250 published scientific articles and seven books, including her recent work Deliberated Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart.

(Original air-date: 6/2/22)