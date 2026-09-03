Following a Lifelong Dream with Jaimeson Hubert | Teen Connect

Helen Cox is joined by Jaimeson Hubert, a high schooler who's preparing to follow her lifelong passion for gymnastics up to the college level. Jaimeson shares how she got into gymnastics at a very young age and how a strict schedule keeps her on track to perform at a high level.

They explore the process of balancing academics and athletics and the goals and targets she chases while competing. Plus, how the arts and athletics intersect in gymnastics and some of the biggest lessons she's learned so far.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/3/26)

