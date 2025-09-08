Shakespearean Insights: The Connection Between Max Bialystock and Falstaff
Jason King Jones describes how Max Bialstock from The Producers is like a modern day Shakespeare character, not unlike Sir John Falstaff.
The Producers will be performed at the 2025 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from June 11 to 29. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.
