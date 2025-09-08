© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shakespearean Insights

Shakespearean Insights: The Connection Between Max Bialystock and Falstaff

By Jason King Jones
Published September 8, 2025 at 8:40 PM EDT
Scott Greer as Max Bialystock in the PA Shakespeare Festival's 2025 production of The Producers.
Scott Greer as Max Bialystock in the PA Shakespeare Festival's 2025 production of The Producers.
/
Contributed Photo
Scott Greer as Max Bialystock in the PA Shakespeare Festival's 2025 production of The Producers.

Jason King Jones describes how Max Bialstock from The Producers is like a modern day Shakespeare character, not unlike Sir John Falstaff.

The Producers will be performed at the 2025 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from June 11 to 29. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Tags
Shakespearean Insights William ShakespearePennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalShakespearean Insights
Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
See stories by Jason King Jones