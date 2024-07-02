© 2024
Shakespearean Insights: The Workers Behind Shakespeare's Plays

By Jason King Jones
Published July 2, 2024 at 11:23 PM EDT
Workers assemble a stage in preparation for the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival in 2018.

Jason King Jones discusses the many kinds of jobs required to produce one of Shakespeare's plays back in Elizabethan England. According to records from the Office of Revels, an original Shakespeare production required the work of painters, prop makers, tablers, iron mongers, and much more.

Learn more about Shakespeare, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
