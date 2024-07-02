© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shakespearean Insights

Shakespearean Insights: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays

By Jason King Jones
Published July 2, 2024 at 11:37 PM EDT
Music notation on a page.
Marius Masalar
/
Unsplash

Jason King Jones talks about how live music was a prominent part of many of William Shakespeare's plays, including The Merry Wives of Windsors, which will be part of the 2024 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Tickets and information about The Merry Wives of Windsor at this year's festival can be found at the festival website.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Tags
Shakespearean Insights Pennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalShakespearean InsightsWilliam Shakespeare
Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
See stories by Jason King Jones