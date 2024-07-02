Shakespearean Insights: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays

Jason King Jones talks about how live music was a prominent part of many of William Shakespeare's plays, including The Merry Wives of Windsors, which will be part of the 2024 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Tickets and information about The Merry Wives of Windsor at this year's festival can be found at the festival website.

