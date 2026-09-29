Growing Faith, Food, and Resilience with Nathan Stucky | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang is joined by Nathan Stucky, Director of the Farminary Project at Princeton Theological Seminary, to explore the connection between agriculture, theology, and regenerative practices. Stucky's background growing up on a farm led him to create the Farminary — a working farm where students explore theological questions alongside hands-on experiences caring for crops and livestock.

Nathan explains how the farm's classes goes beyond a traditional classroom experience, encouraging students to connect ideas about food, creation, life, and death with physical farm work. He also discusses their work to restore land depleted by decades of sod farming.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/29/26)

