On this episode, Chloe Cole-Wilson sits down with Justan Parker Fields, an advocate turned middle school teacher, to explore what addressing the literacy crisis looks like in a classroom environment and how school and reading can become an escape for students.

Justan talks about walking a fine line with AI and understanding that it's important to both know what it can do and that it can't replace real teachers. He shares how his past work as an educator guided him to where he is now and what lessons he's learned from shifting careers.

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we can use poetry and creativity to heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catch new episodes on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30pm.

(Original air-date: 11/19/26)

