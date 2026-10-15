"You Are Not the Only Character in Healing" with Charley | Restoring Petals

On this episode, Chloe Cole-Wilson talks with Charley, a Queer Latiné psychotherapist and founder of Seed of Life Psychotherapy, about the importance of reconnecting with play as a means for healing.

Charley shares their belief in a collaborative approach to healing and coping rather than an individual mindset, as well as the importance of making space for joy even in difficult times. Beyond that, Charley emphasizes that the Covid-19 pandemic didn't have the same impact on everyone and shares practical steps anyone can take to reconnect with identity and the body.

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we can use poetry and creativity to heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catch new episodes on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30pm.

(Original air-date: 10/15/26)

