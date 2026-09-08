"Gender Affirming Care Is for Everybody" with Corinne Goodwin | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow sits down with Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director and founder of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project, to talk about recent federal bans on gender affirming care for youth and how these changes are negatively impacting queer young people everywhere.

Corinne explains what gender affirming care really looks like and the biggest misconceptions about those providing and receiving it. Plus, the importance of getting connected with community in the wake of legislation of this kind and ways people can continue to advocate.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/8/26)

