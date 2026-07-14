The Complication of Rainbow Capitalism with Gabby Hochfeld | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow is joined by Gabby Hochfeld, an individual working with the queer community in higher education, to explore the growing complication of Pride festivals as rainbow capitalism is mixed in.

They discuss how these festivals really impact the queer community and some possible ways to replace the rainbow capitalism taking over the events. Gabby explores who's being centered, who's being left out, and why it's okay to do the work even if it's not perfect.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/14/26)

