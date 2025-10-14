© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Q:LV

Horror and the Queer Community with Syd | Q:LV

By Robin Gow
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:08 PM EDT

On this episode, Robin Gow welcomes his friend Syd to share their love for horror as a genre of media. They discuss some early horror movies they connected with and the beauty of homemade Halloween costumes.

Robin and Syd also explore the queer community's connection to horror and some of the odd characters they feel a tenderness for, as well as some of the history that connects queer identities and Halloween.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/14/25)

Robin Gow
Robin is a local poet and educator. He is the host of Q:LV.
See stories by Robin Gow
