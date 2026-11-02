"Great Communities Don't Happen By Accident" with Tori Morgan | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by Christina "Tori" Morgan, Chair of the LVPC, to talk about the upcoming Lehigh Valley Awards & Gala, which honors the projects and people shaping the local planning and development scene.

The group looks at some of the projects from both big and small communities that may earn special recognition this year and talks about the hard work that goes into every project. Plus, the importance of celebrating the people supporting our region's rapid growth.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 11/2/26)

