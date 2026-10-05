Happening Now and Later Around the Valley | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk about the current and upcoming projects being taken on by the LVPC — from housing and development to transportation and even the arts.

The group explores the region's ongoing housing strategy and a new strategy involving arts and culture in the region, both of which involve a long list of partners. Plus, why the major highways of Houston and similar cities aren't so unbelievable in our future, and the work behind FutureLV: The Regional Plan.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 10/5/26)

