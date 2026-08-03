Planning Together for the Future with Giovanna Rizkallah | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk about FutureLV: The Regional Plan with the LVPC's own Giovanna Rizkallah, who co-authored the report summarizing the Strategy Labs that brought in community members of all backgrounds to discuss the challenges communities are facing.

The group talks about the beauty of seeing community members come to agreements on what issues are most prominent in our region and the strategies we could follow to address predicted growth.

The group discusses what data centers could really look like in our region and the impacts they could have on our community, as well as some of the biggest misconceptions people have about them.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 8/3/26)

