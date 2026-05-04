Investing in Movement with Steve Weber | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with the LVPC's Steve Weber about the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), which will maintain and improve the local transportation network over the next four years.

The group discusses the projects included in the plan, particularly the ones that residents may be excited about, what $545 million will really look like in action, and when residents can expect to see changes.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 5/4/26)

