Designing Trails to Connection with Evan Gardi | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with the LVPC's Evan Gardi about the Lehigh Valley Trail Connection Strategy and the more-than 50 trail gaps they're working to fill.

The group talks about the benefits filling trail gaps would have on the region, from recreation to transportation and environmental resiliency. Plus, what the process of filling the gaps really looks like.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 4/6/26)

