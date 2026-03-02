© 2026
Plan Lehigh Valley

A Year in Local Development with Jill Seitz | Plan LV

By Margaret McConnell
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:51 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Jill Seitz of the LVPC to talk about their 2025 Annual Report and the development trends it shows from the past year.

They explore whether any impact was made last year on the local housing crisis, answer whether the region is still in a warehouse boom, and look at the development trends that are already showing up in 2026.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 3/2/26)

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
