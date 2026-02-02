Charting a Path with Becky Bradley and Matt Assad | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission discuss the most significant issues seeing consideration across the region this year. From housing strategy to Route 22 improvements to and regional plan for the future, they discuss what these plans could look like in practice and how they would impact the Lehigh Valley and its residents.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 2/2/26)

