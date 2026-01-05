© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Plan Lehigh Valley

"The Spirit of Implementation" with Samantha Pearson | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:26 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with the LVPC's Samantha Pearson about the recent Lehigh Valley Awards Gala, which recognized the best development, transportation, and environmental projects and plans from 2025.

They talk about the beauty of celebrating municipalities and community members that aren't often recognized, and some of the biggest winners of the year.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 1/5/26)

Plan Lehigh Valley Samantha PearsonLehigh Valley Awards GalaDevelopmentTransportationEnvironment
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
