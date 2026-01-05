"The Spirit of Implementation" with Samantha Pearson | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with the LVPC's Samantha Pearson about the recent Lehigh Valley Awards Gala, which recognized the best development, transportation, and environmental projects and plans from 2025.

They talk about the beauty of celebrating municipalities and community members that aren't often recognized, and some of the biggest winners of the year.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 1/5/26)

