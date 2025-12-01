Planning for Growth with Minsoo Park | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission sit down with the LVPC's Minsoo Park to explore the model they've been building to predict the Lehigh Valley's population and job growth.

They discuss how artificial intelligence is contributing to this work, how the growth they're predicting in the coming years will affect all areas of our region, and how the Lehigh Valley will need to prepare for that increase in people.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 12/1/25)

