Looking Under the Hood: Road Analysis with Faria Urmy | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with Faria Urmy, Regional Plan Program Manager at the LVPC. They discuss all the analysis that goes into classifying roads to determine things like speed limit, whether it gets traffic signals, and much more.

They discuss the current reclassification of the region's roadways and why it's necessary to complete the reclassification process every ten years. Faria also reveals some of the biggest roads up for reclassification this year, and how data is collected and used.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 9/1/25)

