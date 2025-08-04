© 2025
Social Security and the ADA: Two Parallel Programs with Nora Dowd Eisenhower | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:38 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by Nora Dowd Eisenhower, the Volunteer State President for AARP Pennsylvania, to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Social Security and the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The group talks about the positive impacts of both programs, what life was like before them, and why some people are concerned about Social Security's future.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 8/4/25)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Nora Dowd EisenhowerSocial SecurityAmericans with Disabilities Actretirementsenior citizens
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
