Social Security and the ADA: Two Parallel Programs with Nora Dowd Eisenhower | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by Nora Dowd Eisenhower, the Volunteer State President for AARP Pennsylvania, to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Social Security and the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The group talks about the positive impacts of both programs, what life was like before them, and why some people are concerned about Social Security's future.

(Original air-date: 8/4/25)